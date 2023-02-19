Pictet Asset Management SA Has $51.71 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $51,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $88.58 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

