Pictet Asset Management SA Has $43.40 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,547 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.65% of Americold Realty Trust worth $43,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,130,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,942,000 after acquiring an additional 180,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLD. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.19.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.79, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,256.96%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

