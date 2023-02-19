Pictet Asset Management SA Has $41.38 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $41,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna Stock Performance

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $301.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $218.52 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

