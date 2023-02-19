Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.21% of Lennar worth $44,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 92.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Lennar by 44.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEN opened at $99.09 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.57.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

