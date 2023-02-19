Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,037,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,941 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 4.37% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $39,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,006,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 115,942 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 357,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 814,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $988.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -0.10. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $354,637.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

