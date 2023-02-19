Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 513,450 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513,450 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.87% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $48,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $59.67.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

