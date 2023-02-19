Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $99.54 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

