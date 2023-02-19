Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Cut by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSX opened at $99.54 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

