PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73,291 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of PayPal worth $74,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after buying an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.66 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.