PAX Gold (PAXG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $493.62 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $493.62 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for $1,820.25 or 0.07389782 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $104.59 or 0.00426281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,929.65 or 0.28242953 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

