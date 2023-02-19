Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

PDCO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2,209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,849,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,729 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,866,000 after purchasing an additional 986,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,778,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Patterson Companies by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 666,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after buying an additional 587,570 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.