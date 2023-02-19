Parkwood LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 137,324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,022,062,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,892,145,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 1.7 %

Mastercard stock traded down $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.34 and its 200 day moving average is $339.55. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.