Parkwood LLC Sells 61,347 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Parkwood LLC reduced its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 61,347 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up approximately 1.3% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,164 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 874,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 278,592 shares during the period. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.8 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. 17,387,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,149,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.