Parkwood LLC Sells 18,555 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Parkwood LLC reduced its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,555 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.94. 1,007,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,751. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

