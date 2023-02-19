Parkwood LLC Purchases Shares of 94,888 IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.12. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $117.84.

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

