Parkwood LLC Purchases New Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 376,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,635,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.