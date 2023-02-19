Parkwood LLC Purchases 464,214 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) by 247.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,214 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC owned 0.15% of Vacasa worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vacasa by 78.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Vacasa by 178.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of Vacasa stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 895,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,878. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Vacasa

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

