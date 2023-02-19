Parkwood LLC Purchases 15,843 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.1% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Insider Activity

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,983. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. The company has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Further Reading

