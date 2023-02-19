Parkwood LLC Has $6.25 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 0.9% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $88,576,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AutoZone by 297.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 211.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO traded up $34.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,605.62. The company had a trading volume of 131,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,459. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,427.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,352.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,601.71.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

