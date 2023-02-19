Parkwood LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,132,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

