Parkwood LLC Buys 25,952 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,924,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $74,668,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,946,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,620,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

