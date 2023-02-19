Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on POU. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$739,558. In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$739,558. Also, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total value of C$69,638.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at C$947,394.87. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $51,572. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$29.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.82. The stock has a market cap of C$4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$22.16 and a one year high of C$40.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

