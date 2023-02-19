Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Paramount Global Stock Up 0.8 %
Paramount Global stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,133,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,940,102. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.