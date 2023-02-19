Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Paramount Global stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,133,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,940,102. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Global Company Profile

PARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

