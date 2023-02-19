Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA) Shares Sold by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP trimmed its position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747,074 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $1,202,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ PPYA remained flat at $10.30 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

About Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

