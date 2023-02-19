Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 163.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after buying an additional 1,189,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 132.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 915,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,907,000 after buying an additional 521,489 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $169.28 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day moving average of $159.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.47, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.30.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

