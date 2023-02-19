Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.77.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,238,788 shares of company stock worth $9,192,705 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

