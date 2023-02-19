Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of OEC stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OEC. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

