Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 111.56% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of OGN opened at $26.02 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organon & Co.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,751,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2,089.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 760,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 726,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,298,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after purchasing an additional 601,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.