O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $873.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $820.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $780.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $873.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,135 shares of company stock worth $7,748,168 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

