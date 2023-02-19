Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in 3M by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in 3M by 184.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in 3M by 494.3% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in 3M by 186.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Trading Up 0.9 %

MMM opened at $112.99 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

