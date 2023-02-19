Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,612 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

