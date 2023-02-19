Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 25,147 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,147 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GM opened at $43.17 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.