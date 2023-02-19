Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 16,877 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,877 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.