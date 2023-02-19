Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 89.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

