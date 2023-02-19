Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.