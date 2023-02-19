Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day moving average is $137.95. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

