Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 13,159 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
FV stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.