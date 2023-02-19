Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 13,159 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.233 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

