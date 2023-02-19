Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.25% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 102.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 983.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 164,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 149,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,387,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.