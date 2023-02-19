Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,994 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.