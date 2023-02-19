Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,746 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 3.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $118.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.97. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.58.
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
