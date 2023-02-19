Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after buying an additional 1,315,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,318,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,461,000 after buying an additional 54,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,069,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.46.

Shares of PH opened at $355.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $361.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.