Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

