Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of GATX worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in GATX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,964 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Price Performance

GATX stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.62 and its 200 day moving average is $103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 47.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

