Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,099 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Albany International worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 592,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,681,000 after buying an additional 110,397 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 2,437.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 93,093 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth about $4,988,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 208.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AIN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Albany International Stock Down 0.1 %

Albany International Increases Dividend

Shares of AIN opened at $103.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average is $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.31. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $115.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.