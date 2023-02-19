Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Sanmina worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SANM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sanmina by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sanmina by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 336,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 84,700 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sanmina by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SANM. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.