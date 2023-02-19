Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 218,091 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 707,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197,140 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,066,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 125,975 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 956.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,328,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,716 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 24,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.3861 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.