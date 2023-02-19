Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Ryder System worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.6 %

R stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.62. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $102.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.