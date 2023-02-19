Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. Ontology has a market cap of $220.22 million and approximately $30.44 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,687.68 or 0.06874595 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00080419 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00029615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00030534 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001109 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

