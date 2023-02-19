ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $67.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

