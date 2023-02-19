Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $444.49 million and approximately $55.15 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.56 or 0.06854029 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00081053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00029920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00058245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00031488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001122 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0764522 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $52,177,558.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

